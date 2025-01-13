By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for California on Friday January 10, 2025 to address the health impacts of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County. The declaration provides greater flexibility for Medicare and Medicaid providers and suppliers, enabling them to address emergency health needs, officials said. There has been no report on burn victims or hospitalizations from smoke inhalation as of the time of this post.

More than one dozen people have died as a result of the still-spreading wildfires burning in Los Angeles. In an update Saturday, officials with the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed five new deaths related to the Eaton Fire, Nexstar’s KTLA reports. In total, 11 deaths have been connected to the Eaton Fire while five others occurred as a result of the Palisades Fire, bringing the death toll to 16. Another 16 people — 12 from the Eaton Fire zone, four from the Palisades Fire Zone — have been reported missing. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said “dozens” more reports might have come in Sunday morning and investigators were reconciling whether some of the missing might be among the dead.

What are the long-term effects of intense smoke exposure and inhalation? One can imagine wood, plastics, and a wide range of materials are generating toxic smoke among a large population unprepared for this disaster.

Wilgus and Merchant summarized the literature on wildfire smoke exposures to pulmonary health. Below are the complications that can occur according to the evidence.

Wilgus ML, Merchant M. Clearing the Air: Understanding the Impact of Wildfire Smoke on Asthma and COPD. Healthcare (Basel). 2024 Jan 25;12(3):307. doi: 10.3390/healthcare12030307. PMID: 38338192; PMCID: PMC10855577.

Keep in mind a forest fire is far cleaner than an entire neighborhood of homes going up in flames. It appears that we can expect the fire disaster to impact the short-term pulmonary health of those with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Longer term concerns over pulmonary function and lung cancer should prompt surveillance and a low threshold to pursue the diagnosis depending on the clinical scenario.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Wilgus ML, Merchant M. Clearing the Air: Understanding the Impact of Wildfire Smoke on Asthma and COPD. Healthcare (Basel). 2024 Jan 25;12(3):307. doi: 10.3390/healthcare12030307. PMID: 38338192; PMCID: PMC10855577.