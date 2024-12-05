Just as Peter Hotez warns of multiple disease outbreaks beginning on January 21st, 2025…

…Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are investigating an outbreak of an unidentified disease in Kwango province. Since November, the illness has affected at least 376 people, with reported fatalities ranging from 67 to 143. Key symptoms include fever, headache, nasal congestion, respiratory difficulties, and anemia. According to health minister Roger Kamba, almost half of the cases were in children under the age of five. Dieudonne Mwamba, the head of the National Institute for Public Health, said that Panzi was already a “fragile” zone, with 40% of its residents experiencing malnutrition. Also, many residents of this remote area lack healthcare access. This is most definitely a cause for inflated mortality rates. “The Panzi health zone, located around 435 miles (700 kilometers) from the capital Kinshasa, is a remote area of the Kwango province, making it hard to access.”

Jean Kaseya, the head of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said “First diagnostics are leading us to think it is a respiratory disease, but we need to wait for the laboratory results.”

Hong Kong has already initiated screening procedures for people arriving from Africa:

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) has learned from the trade that travelers coming to Hong Kong from the DRC may generally choose transit hubs in Africa to Hong Kong, including Johannesburg in South Africa and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. In light of the disease of temporarily unknown cause in the DRC, the CHP has, as a precautionary measure, immediately stepped up health screenings at the airport for passengers on all flights arriving in Hong Kong from the above-mentioned transit hubs. Port Health staff have been arranged to carry out temperature checks for travellers at the relevant flight gates, conduct medical assessments for symptomatic travellers and refer suspected cases of infections with public health significance to hospitals for medical examination.The CHP has learned from the trade that travellers coming to Hong Kong from the DRC may generally choose transit hubs in Africa to Hong Kong, including Johannesburg in South Africa and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. In light of the disease of temporarily unknown cause in the DRC, the CHP has, as a precautionary measure, immediately stepped up health screenings at the airport for passengers on all flights arriving in Hong Kong from the above-mentioned transit hubs. Port Health staff have been arranged to carry out temperature checks for travellers at the relevant flight gates, conduct medical assessments for symptomatic travellers and refer suspected cases of infections with public health significance to hospitals for medical examination.

The sudden emergence of a seemingly highly infectious and pathogenic disease follows warnings from former White House COVID Czar Ashish Jha and Bill Gates about impending bioweapon attacks:

More details about this outbreak are expected to be released in the next few days. Depending on what the pathogen is identified as, we may see a major push for more experimental injections and an immediate PSYOP fear campaign to increase demand for a novel injection:

We hope this situation stabilizes and remains contained within the remote regions of the Congo. We will continue to monitor these developments closely.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.