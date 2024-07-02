Attorney Jeff Childers at Coffee & Covid is hailing July 2, 2024 as the best day for Team Freedom since the COVID-19 pandemic was announced over four years ago.

His characterization of recent Supreme Court decisions reminds me of the great Battle of Waterloo on June 18, 1815 in which the combined armies of Prussia (led by Field Marshal Gebhard von Blücher) and England (led by the Duke of Wellington) defeated the Grande Armee of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, thereby ending fifteen years of warfare and French imperial rule in many parts of Europe.

For my part, I wonder if Mr. Childers is being a bit too sanguine. If we’ve learned anything since 2016, it’s that U.S. Deep State often responds to setbacks with double-knavery. That said, I suppose it’s okay for Team Freedom to enjoy occasional moments of of jubilation. Check out Childers’s post and savor some positive emotion!

Share