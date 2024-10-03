After yesterday’s session at the Bird Flu Summit, McCullough Foundation fellow Nic Hulscher and I reviewed our video documentary Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-Mongering, which we produced a few months ago with Dr. McCullough.

I then attempted to entertain Nic by imitating the weird cast of characters that appears in our documentary—that is, Bill Gates, Peter Hotez, Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab, and Deborah Birx (see sequence that begins at about 4:30 on the timer).

Nic laughed and said he thought I’d done a pretty good job of mimicking them and their weird accents and way of speaking. This morning I woke up wondering what it signifies that these leading lights of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex have such a bizarre personal presentation.

I wonder if there is anyone out there who studies the relationship between neurology, personality, and speech patterns who could comment.

Share