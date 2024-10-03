Weirdness of Pandemic Industry Leaders
Reviewing strange cast of characters at top of Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex
After yesterday’s session at the Bird Flu Summit, McCullough Foundation fellow Nic Hulscher and I reviewed our video documentary Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-Mongering, which we produced a few months ago with Dr. McCullough.
I then attempted to entertain Nic by imitating the weird cast of characters that appears in our documentary—that is, Bill Gates, Peter Hotez, Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab, and Deborah Birx (see sequence that begins at about 4:30 on the timer).
Nic laughed and said he thought I’d done a pretty good job of mimicking them and their weird accents and way of speaking. This morning I woke up wondering what it signifies that these leading lights of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex have such a bizarre personal presentation.
I wonder if there is anyone out there who studies the relationship between neurology, personality, and speech patterns who could comment.
The only reason to destroy livestock is if the carcass is toxic to consume. If the livestock is a carrier of transmissible but nontoxic disease, then you let the biology sort it out, and if the strongest survive, they become the founding generation of greater robustness going forward. Otherwise, it's tantamount to destroying your evolutionary solution.
As to dorks in power, that's why they manage to rise to their station: they do dirty deeds (lie, cheat, undercut, connive, etc.) that honorable people won't do. Call them bold. The dignified and/or timid allow them to foul the nest by their deference, at which point no one can touch them because they have grabbed the power baton.
Stark, raving, loony, but they wield the scepter.
Poker players know to watch for behavioral "tells" that indicate when another player is bluffing. People who lie constantly (e.g. Gates, Hotez, Fauci, Birx) are likely to behave in inauthentic ways that betray their dishonesty.