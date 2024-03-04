A new book by Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman is getting a lot of press. The book’s description on Amazon is as follows:
White rural voters hold the greatest electoral sway of any demographic group in the United States, yet rural communities suffer from poor healthcare access, failing infrastructure, and severe manufacturing and farming job losses. Rural voters believe our nation has betrayed them, and to some degree, they’re right. In White Rural Rage, Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman explore why rural Whites have failed to reap the benefits from their outsize political power and why, as a result, they are the most likely group to abandon democratic norms and traditions. Their rage—stoked daily by Republican politicians and the conservative media—now poses an existential threat to the United States.
Schaller and Waldman show how vulnerable U.S. democracy has become to rural Whites who, despite legitimate grievances, are increasingly inclined to hold racist and xenophobic beliefs, to believe in conspiracy theories, to accept violence as a legitimate course of political action, and to exhibit antidemocratic tendencies. Rural White Americans’ attitude might best be described as “I love my country, but not our country,” Schaller and Waldman argue. This phenomenon is the patriot paradox of rural America: The citizens who take such pride in their patriotism are also the least likely to defend core American principles. And by stoking rural Whites’ anger rather than addressing the hard problems they face, conservative politicians and talking heads create a feedback loop of resentments that are undermining American democracy.
What caught my eye is the title: White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy.
It’s notable that such a frankly racist, condescending, and scapegoating title is now perfectly acceptable in New York (Random House) publishing circles. Imagine the same acquiring editor’s reaction if he received book proposals with the following similarly bigoted titles:
White Urban Smugness: The Threat to American Masculinity
Black Urban Rage: The Threat to American Public Safety
Female Emotional Lability: The Threat to American Domestic Tranquility
The acquiring editor would think the submitting author is insane. While White Rural Rage purports to examine the causes of distress and discontent among rural whites, the title all but guarantees that no one from this cohort will want to read it.
What's In a Title? "White Rural Rage"
I live in a very rural community... I don't see any rage of any kind inherently connected to any kind of race... we all live in harmony... maybe living a rural life is why we DON'T have communities filled with rage... it's nice... really nice. The 1 common denominator that pretty much pi$$es off everybody is... corruption in our government... we may live in the country & have to work hard... but we recognize waste & corruption when it's in our faces everyday... we're definitely not too busy to notice those things.
There is an important insight in the title of this book.
"American Democracy" are the words that the Democrat Party and the Rhinos use to signal to their army of globalist traitors that are attacking American patriots - the words "Our Democracy" are used often by these people, the true fascists in America, and they are code words for "our control" - so "American Democracy" is double talk for "Our control of America" which is why the likes of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and others get up and scream against issues like voter ID, by saying "Our Democracy is in danger" - which is double talk for "our control of America is in danger."
Remember anyone calling America a Democracy is a liar. America is a Republic. Period.
So the word 'democarcy' is a code word for the traitors which have been trying to take control of America again since they lost it in the 1776 revolution.
And the use of the word "Rural" simply refers to the patriots who believe in the Republic and the Constitution.
The word "Rage" really translates to people that are "Fighting Back"
And this book uses "American democracy" in the subtitle - so the title is all double talk.
It really translates to
"White Patriots Fight Back - The Threat to Our Control of America."
QED