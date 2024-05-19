By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Recently, I made a stage presentation to a large crowd at the Calvary Chapel in Chattanooga, TN. The last time I was there was December, 2021, in the heat of the pandemic, and the crowd pressed me then for the best treatment protocols at home to survive acute COVID-19. I credited Pastor Frank Ramseur for being correct from the beginning on masking, lockdowns, early treatment, and vaccines. The community needs to know when their leaders made the right calls and had the courage to hold strong.

Dr McCullough in 3rd event of the Art of War series, “The Battle to Uncover the Truth” Calvary Chapel, Chattanooga, TN, Courtesy Pastor Frank Ramseur and Adam Calabrese

Now I was back in Chattanooga on May 17, 2024, but the conversation was much different. It was about what happened in the last four years and the “Art of War” in a time where we are looking for who to trust and what information to believe about health, geopolitics, and virtually every aspect of our lives.

Pastor Frank Ramseur, Shawn Ramseur, and Dr. McCullough, after a long night in Calvary Chapel, Chattanooga, TN

The audience confirmed that not a single public health agency, medical school, or hospital system held public forums so people could ask questions and have their concerns addressed. I took over an hour to answer every question in the room from open microphones on both ends.

The public now understands they were deceived by a narrative from the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, a syndicate of government agencies, NGO’s, and pharmaceutical companies that stymied them in order to carry out a psychological operation that led to tragic health consequences. Virtually every major public health initiative during the pandemic was completely wrong and dangerous. Therapeutic nihilism, fraud, and corruption swept into medicine.

I gave the audience a few tips to probe on the trust issue with doctors and nurses by asking questions.

How many COVID-19 vaccines they personally take and why they stopped? Do they still recommend boosters now? Why? Did they treat ambulatory COVID-19 in 2020 and beyond? Why not? Do they have an remorse with an apology to offer?

If you are stonewalled on these four, or if worse, if you are pressed with the relentless narrative from the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, the Art of War would say to find new allies to be at your side as we gear up for the next battle.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org