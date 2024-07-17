There is a long and instructive history of ruthless men starting foreign wars whenever they perceived their hold on power to be weakening. As James Madison remarked in a 1787 debate:

The means of defence against a foreign danger, have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people. It is perhaps questionable, whether the best concerted system of absolute power in Europe could maintain itself, in a situation, where no alarms of external danger could tame the people to the domestic yoke.

Watch out for a sharp escalation with Russia before November. The American people should not be suckered by our government invoking the specter of a foreign bogeyman in order to suspend the election. The Democrats have already signaled their endorsement of this strategy by accepting that their hero Zelensky suspended elections in Ukraine.

Likewise, we should watch out for false flag attacks attributed to Russia.

The Deep State is desperate and may yield to the temptation to kill millions before it relinquishes power.

