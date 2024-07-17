Will the Biden Administration Start WWIII?
We should not be surprised by a dramatic escalation with Russia before November.
There is a long and instructive history of ruthless men starting foreign wars whenever they perceived their hold on power to be weakening. As James Madison remarked in a 1787 debate:
The means of defence against a foreign danger, have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people. It is perhaps questionable, whether the best concerted system of absolute power in Europe could maintain itself, in a situation, where no alarms of external danger could tame the people to the domestic yoke.
Watch out for a sharp escalation with Russia before November. The American people should not be suckered by our government invoking the specter of a foreign bogeyman in order to suspend the election. The Democrats have already signaled their endorsement of this strategy by accepting that their hero Zelensky suspended elections in Ukraine.
Likewise, we should watch out for false flag attacks attributed to Russia.
The Deep State is desperate and may yield to the temptation to kill millions before it relinquishes power.
Biden and his puppeteers will likely try since they have a IDGARA view toward human life and covet power above all else
They’re trying to start WWIII. They need an excuse to cancel the unpayable debt and issue CBDCs, confiscate property, require electronic ID for movement, lock up political opposition, cancel elections, bring in mass censorship and disappear dissidents. Just like they do in Ukraine.