On March 30, 2017, then U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, stated at a meeting in Ankara, Turkey that getting rid of Assad was no longer official U.S. policy towards Syria. As soon as I heard this news, I predicted that we would soon hear news from Syria that Assad had committed an atrocity that would put him back in the crosshairs of the U.S. government and military. The mainstream media would lap up the story without questioning why Assad would commit such a plainly irrational act.

Four days later, we were told the town of Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib Governorate of Syria. had been struck by a Syrian government forces chemical attack that resulted massive civilian chemical poisoning. The release of a toxic gas, which included sarin, or a similar substance, was said to have killed at least 89 people and injured more than 541, according to the opposition Idlib Health Directorate.

As I predicted, the U.S. mainstream media lapped it up, as did much of the U.S. public. No one seemed to ask why on earth Assad would hit a civilian target with zero military value, thereby ensuring that he was put back on the U.S. hit list. Few remarked that Syrian opposition consisted of a host of guerrilla bands with known terrorist connections, including ISIS.

I’m concerned that we may soon hear reports of an analogous attack that will be blamed on the Russians. Washington is apparently committed to escalation and needs a big, emotional excuse to proceed with its plans. I hope not, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens.

Share