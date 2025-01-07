Mark Zuckerberg just released a video in which he announced that Meta (Facebook & Instagram) will restore free expression and “get rid of fact checkers.” Many commentators have expressed skepticism that Meta will actually go through with this promise, but I believe that by simply declaring his allegiance to “free expression,” Mr. Zuckerberg will limit his company’s ability to censor.

I suspect we will know soon enough if the censorship regime that was put into place during the pandemic will remain operational, or if it will at least be partially dismantled. The really crass censorship that we’ve seen since 2021 cannot be concealed. Even subtle shadow-banning is detectable.

With Zuckerberg’s announcement, the Censorship-Industrial Complex must now come to terms with the fact that it’s perverse fetish for controlling speech and thought is no longer officially endorsed by Meta. Like porn addicts, censors must now at least try to conceal their activities.

