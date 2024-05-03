While Peter Daszak has been consigned to sitting in the hot seat for his role in creating SARS-CoV-2, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the highest echelons of government, including the Biden White House, played an active role in concealing the true, lab origin of the virus.

Yesterday, Rep. Jim Jordan published a July 16, 2021 text exchange between Mark Zuckerberg and senior Facebook executives Sheryl Sandberg, Nick Clegg, and Joel Kaplan in which they discuss what Clegg characterizes as the “highly cynical and dishonest” behavior of the White House.

Most notably, Mark Zuckerberg asks the question: “Can we include that the WH put pressure on us to censor the lab leak theory?”

As the text exchange reveals, the executive branch was not only exerting power to censor U.S. citizens, it was doing so in order to conceal evidence that humanity had not been horribly damaged by nature, but by human agency. In other words, the White House actively participated in a massive conspiracy to conceal the truth of a matter that adversely affected all of humanity.

This raises an important question: Why do Democratic Party leaders and their friends in the media such as the New York Times wish to conceal the true, lab origin of SARS-CoV-2? What exactly is their interest in covering up the truth of this momentous matter? Are they merely the instruments of the Military-Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex?

I hope the Supreme Court will consider the Facebook executives’ text exchange as it proceeds with its deliberations in Murthy v. Missouri.

