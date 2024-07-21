By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

For the past several months at Courageous Discourse we have been reporting on the burden of neurodegenerative disease born by Joseph R. Biden rendering him essentially incapable of serving as President of the United States. Many media doctors are on record that as early as 2020, before his six COVID-19 vaccines, Biden was beginning his slide into dementia and a movement disorder akin to Parkinson’s. On multiple interviews we predicted an acute medical event would allow both Joe and his wife Jill Biden to save face after the recent debate debacle and first family double-down on staying in the race.

The confluence of intercurrent illness, political blows, and recent events congealed to become the final straw for Biden:

Crushing defeat in his first (and only) early debate with a far more vigorous and capable Donald Trump Acute COVID-19 illness for the second or third time despite being on record with six Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Biden serves as the poster senior citizen example for the failed COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump with botched US Secret Service and Butler PA law enforcement protection, resulting in a pair of nonfatal gunshot victims (David Dutch, James Copenhaver), and death of one Trump Rally spectator (Corey Comperatore).

Thus far, Article 25 of the Constitution has not been invoked, which would call for Kamala Harris to assume duties of commander-in-chief for the remainder of the term. Harris must be in a head-spin given tepid Biden and DNC support for her to move up on the ticket as candidate for President. If an alternative democratic candidate does not match Harris’ diversity and ethnicity status, this important left-wing ideology could suffer a major blow.

Hold on over the next several months, the presidential race is in for a wild ride.

