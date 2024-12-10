In my post this morning, Did Luigi Mangione Want to Be Caught?, I misperceived and misinterpreted the bullet shape—and therefore the bullet caliber—of the cartridge visible at the top of the magazine in the police photograph of the pistol that was allegedly found in the possession of Luigi Mangione. Upon closer examination, I see that my eye was initially deceived by the play of light and shadow on the bullet in the copy of the police photograph that was supplied to the press, causing me to perceive the bullet to look more like a .22 long rifle or .22 magnum than a 9mm.

I thank my critical readers for pointing this out to me. I greatly appreciate your critical feedback.

