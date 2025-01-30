by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In today’s confirmation hearing, Senator Alsobrooks repeatedly called RFK Jr.’s views “dangerous” because he stated that immune responses to vaccines differ by race:

RFK Jr.'s views are not “dangerous”, but are actually backed by abundant scientific evidence. Multiple studies demonstrate that antibody responses to vaccines DO differ between races:

Rubella vaccine

Black individuals had significantly higher neutralizing antibody levels than Whites across two large, independent cohorts (Haralambieva et al):

COVID-19 "vaccine"

Black individuals showed higher antibody positivity than Whites after a single dose (Ward et al):

Influenza vaccine

Black Americans had higher IgG & neutralizing antibody responses to H1N1 vs. Whites, linked to B-cell & gene expression differences (Kurupati et al):

Hepatitis B vaccine

Ethnic differences in immune response observed, with Taiwanese aboriginal children showing lower antibody titers than Han Chinese (Hsu et al):

Ignoring science is dangerous, discussing it is not. All of the so-called 'scientific' attacks by Senators against RFK Jr. have proven to be completely false:

RFK Jr. must be confirmed as HHS Secretary—he is perfectly qualified, deeply knowledgeable, and committed to putting public health above politics.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.