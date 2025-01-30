RFK Jr. Falsely Attacked for Stating Scientific Fact on Vaccine Responses by Race
Senator Alsobrooks calls RFK Jr.'s views "dangerous"—while ignoring well-documented scientific evidence.
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
In today’s confirmation hearing, Senator Alsobrooks repeatedly called RFK Jr.’s views “dangerous” because he stated that immune responses to vaccines differ by race:
RFK Jr.'s views are not “dangerous”, but are actually backed by abundant scientific evidence. Multiple studies demonstrate that antibody responses to vaccines DO differ between races:
Rubella vaccine
Black individuals had significantly higher neutralizing antibody levels than Whites across two large, independent cohorts (Haralambieva et al):
COVID-19 "vaccine"
Black individuals showed higher antibody positivity than Whites after a single dose (Ward et al):
Influenza vaccine
Black Americans had higher IgG & neutralizing antibody responses to H1N1 vs. Whites, linked to B-cell & gene expression differences (Kurupati et al):
Hepatitis B vaccine
Ethnic differences in immune response observed, with Taiwanese aboriginal children showing lower antibody titers than Han Chinese (Hsu et al):
Ignoring science is dangerous, discussing it is not. All of the so-called 'scientific' attacks by Senators against RFK Jr. have proven to be completely false:
RFK Jr. must be confirmed as HHS Secretary—he is perfectly qualified, deeply knowledgeable, and committed to putting public health above politics.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
Kennedy has more brains and integrity than all of these corrupt hypocrites combined.
NOTANINJUN was awful, she is ignorant and evil and worried that her gravy train is going to come to an end!