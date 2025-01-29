by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my opinion, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a stellar performance in today’s confirmation hearings. The following fact checks demonstrate why:

“Conspiracy Theories”

RFK Jr. is Right: "Conspiracy Theories" That Turned Out to Be True

COVID-19 Vaccines Don’t Prevent Infection—TRUE. In fact, they PROMOTE infection: (Eythorsson et al, Chemaitelly et al, Shrestha et al, Feldstein et al)

Synthetic Red Dye Causes Cancer—TRUE. Studies confirm its carcinogenic effects: (Oliveira et al, Sultana et al)

Fluoride Lowers IQ—TRUE. Research links fluoride exposure to cognitive decline: (Taylor et al)

Antidepressants (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors - SSRIs) and Violent Crime

Do SSRIs Increase Homicidal Behavior & Violent Crime? Two Major Studies Say YES

Lagerberg et al (2020): - People on SSRIs were 26% more likely to commit violent crime (HR 1.26). - Highest risk in ages 15-34 (HR 1.19-1.35). - Risk stayed high even 12 weeks after stopping the meds (HR 1.37).

Molero et al (2015): - Young SSRI users (15-24) had a 43% higher risk of violent crime (HR 1.43). - Also linked to more accidents & alcohol-related hospital visits (HR 1.98). - Young men (HR 1.40) & women (HR 1.75) were most affected—no strong effect in older adults.

Samoa Measles Outbreak

Along with RFK Jr.'s response, Dr. Ah Kahn Syed’s article titled, The Killing Fields of Samoa, completely debunks the false claim that RFK Jr. “caused the measles outbreak in Samoa.”:

April 2019 - MMR relaunched in Samoa after a pause on the vaccination program in 2018 after two vaccine-related deaths of children. The vaccine program was poorly received by the Samoan population and uptake was low.

1st Oct 2019 - UNICEF delivered 135,000 doses of measles vaccines to Fiji, 110,500 doses of measles vaccines to Samoa (as well as supplies of vitamin A) and 12,000 doses of measles vaccines to Tonga

18th Oct 2019 - Samoa declares a measles outbreak.

24th Oct 2019 - Tonga declares a measles outbreak.

7th Nov 2019 - Fiji declares a measles outbreak (archive here)

15th Nov 2019 - State of emergency declared in Samoa after 1000 cases and 15 deaths (of which 14 were children under five)

Chronic Disease Epidemic

RFK Jr. is Correct — The Chronic Disease Epidemic MUST be Addressed

Over 60% of Americans have at least one chronic disease.

This epidemic has to be addressed, starting with high-priority targets including the contaminated water supply (e.g., fluoride, aluminum, microplastics, PFAS), food supply (e.g., artificial coloring, seed oils, and pesticides), and the ill-advised childhood hyper-vaccination program (~32 doses by age 2):

The claims made by RFK Jr. are backed by evidence. He is clearly the best candidate for HHS Secretary and should be confirmed accordingly.

