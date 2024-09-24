For readers unfamiliar with Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, Wikipedia provides a good succinct description:

The story revolves around a portrait of Dorian Gray painted by Basil Hallward, a friend of Dorian's and an artist infatuated with Dorian's beauty. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton and is soon enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life. Newly understanding that his beauty will fade, Dorian expresses the desire to sell his soul, to ensure that the picture, rather than he, will age and fade. The wish is granted, and Dorian pursues a libertine life of varied amoral experiences while staying young and beautiful; all the while, his portrait ages and visually records every one of Dorian's sins.

The novel’s culminating horror is when we actually see the portrait of Dorian, which outwardly illustrates the monstrous deformity of his soul.

I was reminded of Wilde’s novel when I read the letter allegedly penned by would-be Trump assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh.

We are often inclined to think of Democratic Party supporters as well heeled coastal elites who are—in their outward presentation—fitter, better dressed, and more polished than the typical Trump supporter. However, in reading Ryan Wesley Routh’s letter, it occurred to me that his face may be the true expression of the emotional, intellectual, and moral life of the Democratic Party.

In Routh’s letter we see a hot expression of Trump Derangement Syndrome, a bizarre obsession with Ukraine, and a cartoonish conception of politics. This being the case, it strikes me as no wonder that Routh was already a MSM darling before his assassination attempt, giving interviews to the New York Times, the Financial Times, and other prominent media outlets.

Is the following Picture of Ryan Routh the true picture of today’s Democratic Party?

