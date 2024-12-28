By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A comprehensive research library that contains over 100 peer-reviewed studies (n=130) documenting mRNA "vaccine" biodistribution, persistence, and adjuvant toxicity has just been published (Compiled by Dr. Martin Wucher, MSC Dent Sc (eq DDS), Dr. Byram Bridle, PhD, Erik Sass, et al). You can read it here:

Be sure to also check out their massive Spike protein Pathogenicity Research Library, which has now been updated to include 320 peer reviewed studies.

For those who still believe COVID-19 injections are safe, I encourage you to carefully review the over 400 peer-reviewed studies available in both libraries and then reassess your position.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

