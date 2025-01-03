By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Wang et al stipulated that, as global immunity from vaccination or prior infection becomes widespread, vaccine-resistant mutations are expected to become the dominant driver of SARS-CoV-2 evolution, enabling the virus to evade neutralizing antibodies and persist despite widespread immunity. Analyzing the evolutionary trajectories of vaccine-resistant mutations across more than 2.2 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes, they observed a strong correlation between the frequency of these mutations and vaccination rates in Europe and America:

A comprehensive research library that contains 63 peer-reviewed studies linking COVID-19 “vaccination” to the evolution of vaccine-resistant viral variants has just been published (Compiled by Dr. Steven Hatfill, MD, MMed, Erik Sass, et al). You can read it here:

The following collection of over 50 (n=63) peer-reviewed papers suggests the “vaccines” applied strong selective pressure to the fast-mutating SARS-CoV-2 virus, quickly giving rise to “vaccine”-resistant variants. It is noteworthy that variants emerged in temporal and geographic proximity to “vaccine” clinical trials or mass “vaccination”: 1. The Alpha variant was first identified in the county of Kent in southeast England in November 2020. Phase I/II clinical trials for AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) adenovector “vaccine” enrolled over 1,000 subjects in southern England in April 2020, and thousands more in the phase III trial, May-December 2020. 2. The Delta variant was first identified in Maharashtra state, India, in October 2020. Phase II/III clinical trials for the Covidshield adenovector “vaccine” based on AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 enrolled 1,600 subjects at 14 hospital centers, including eight in Maharashtra state, from July-October 2020. 3. The Omicron variant was first identified in Gauteng, South Africa, in November 2021, following an intense provincial “vaccination” campaign from August-October. On this note, public health officials have warned that “chasing variants” is likely futile: In January 2023, Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, wrote: “Continuing along the current path of… variant-specific vaccine boosters is inadequate as a long-term strategy for addressing COVID-19... Simply updating the existing vaccine constructs with new variant sequences or even making trivalent or quadrivalent vaccines… is not likely to provide the depth and breadth of protection needed to interrupt viral transmission."

FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) member Dr. Paul Offit told Time: “The experience of the past year has taught us that chasing these Omicron variants with a bivalent vaccine is a losing game.” This compilation originated with Dr. Hatfill’s contribution to TOXIC SHOT: Facing the Dangers of the COVID "Vaccines." (Chapter 5: Debunking CDC’s Bad Science)

For those who still believe COVID-19 injections are safe, I encourage you to carefully review the over 400 peer-reviewed studies available in both of the aforementioned research libraries and then reassess your position.

