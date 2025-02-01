Playback speed
Biotoxins: Mold, Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, Nasal Sprays, and Detoxification

Dr. Alan Gruning, a Pioneer in Functional Medicine, Presents Key Insights on Biotoxin Illness, Environmental Triggers, and Treatment Strategies
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Feb 01, 2025
6
Please enjoy this interview with Dr. Alan Gruning, a leading expert in Functional Medicine and Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), as he shares his insights on biotoxin illness, environmental triggers, and effective treatment strategies.

Key Points from the Interview:

  1. Mold & Biotoxin Illness

    • Chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) affects 24% of Americans, with mold exposure being a major trigger.

    • Fort Myers, Florida, is a hotspot due to water damage from hurricanes and high humidity.

  2. Diagnosis & Treatment

    • Symptoms include fatigue, sleep issues, brain fog, autoimmune issues, and gut disorders.

    • Cholestyramine and Welchol to remove biotoxins.

  3. Nasal Infections & Treatment

    • Mold exposure can lead to antibiotic-resistant sinus infections (MARCoNS).

    • Xlear nasal spray (xylitol and grapefruit seed extract) used for over-the-counter treatment.

  4. Environmental Solutions

    • HEPA air purifiers with ionization, UV light, and charcoal filters help remove airborne toxins.

    • Proper mold remediation and home inspections are essential for long-term health.

  5. Impact on Brain Health

    • Long-term exposure to mold and biotoxins can cause cognitive decline and early dementia.

    • VIP (vasoactive intestinal polypeptide) nasal spray is an FDA-approved treatment that helps reverse brain atrophy.

  6. Call to Action

    • Physicians must educate themselves on biotoxin illness rather than dismissing patients.

    • Schools and workplaces must address environmental hazards to protect public health.

You can find out more about Dr. Gruning and his work at his website.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

