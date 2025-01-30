Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
6

White House Press Secretary Shines

Karoline Leavitt, Age 27, Intelligent and Firm, Handled Questions with Unparalleled Alacrity
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 30, 2025
6
6
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Both Steve Gruber and myself were impressed with the first press briefing held by the Trump administration on January 28, 2025 by Ms Karoline Leavitt. You can see the briefing room was packed with > 400 press passes restored by Trump. Now independent media, social media, and podcasters are welcome to ask questions.

Leavitt took questions from the left and the right and managed herself as an example for Gen Zers (Zoomers) looking to make a difference in America’s future. Both Gruber and myself noted Leavitt’s first government recognition that the costs of poultry and eggs has skyrocketed due to culling, or the unnecessary killing of livestock as a biosecurity measure for bird flu. Let’s hope government subsidies to farmers for this counterproductive program stops and both animals and humans are allowed to develop natural immunity from this mild strain of H5N1.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Our Study Confirms: Keeping COVID-19 'Vaccines' on the Market Constitutes Mass Negligent Homicide
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The HOT ZONE: RFK, Jr. On Deck in the Senate
  John Leake
Why US Senate May Keep America Unhealthy
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Why Leave WHO, Pardon Fauci?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Overshadows Dangers in Food and Water
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Whistleblower Fired and Escorted Out of Hospital for Reporting COVID-19 'Vaccine' Injuries to VAERS
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
38% of Cancers Hide Using Immune Checkpoints
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH