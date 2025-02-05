Playback speed
Anticancer Diets and Supplements

Introduction to Culinary and Medicinal Herbs for Cancer Prevention and Treatment
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 05, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In western countries, approximately 40% of people die of heart disease, 40% with cancer, and 20% due to other causes. As an internist and cardiologist, I am well aware of the extensive basic science, epidemiological, and clinical literature on dietary approaches to the prevention of heart disease. But what is “cancer resistance”? Can diet and supplements be used strategically to prevent or even treat cancer?

Please enjoy this rapid review of just a tiny fraction of what is known about naturopathic approaches to cancer with renown naturopathic and holistic physician, Dr Michael Gaeta, DAOM, MS, CDN.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
