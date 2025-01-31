Dr. McCullough Comes to Calvary Chapel

By Peter A. McCullough

On January 24, 2025 I a had a wonderful visit with Pastor Michael McClure and the leadership team of Calvary Chapel of San Jose. This group banded together and fought government authorities to stay open to the public during the pandemic. They welcomed all who sought worship, fellowship, and salvation.

Please enjoy this full length stage presentation in front of a huge audience. In particular you will want to hear the questions and answers moderated by Cooper Dauer. An open microphone and questions from the public not invited or handled by the Trump or Biden administrations, White House Task Forces I or II, or any of our public health agencies. In attendance were famed pastor McClure, Cooper Dauer, Marci Dauer, Selinda Shirley, Alix Meyer, and leader of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, Steve Kirsh.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org