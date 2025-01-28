Playback speed
COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Overshadows Dangers in Food and Water

Dr. McCullough Quick Hits with Joe Pags
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 28, 2025
3
7
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

This week Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, will undergo his examination by the US Senate in his confirmation vote for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Please enjoy this quick update from high-energy news podcaster Joe Pags. He called it at the end—COVID-19 vaccine side effects and death far outweigh any concern in food or water as public health threat #1 to Americans.

Joe Pags

The MAHA movement with it’s disparate special interests will have to develop a priority scheme in the nation’s approach to improving public safety and human health. Will COVID-19 vaccines be left on the market as attention is turned to food dyes, seed oils, and flouride?

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

