US Exits Menacing World Health Organization

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 but like many Western nations has soured on the growing unelected body for many reasons:

WHO misled the world on the Wuhan lab origins of SARS-CoV-2 by providing no bio-surveillance in the years SARS-CoV-2 was being created and then rejected Admiral Brett Giroir’s selection of three independent scientists to investigate in 2020. Instead the WHO selected one of the co-conspirators Dr. Peter Daszak who said the virus came from anywhere but the lab after he had been there many times aiding in the project. Promoted useless masking, lockdowns, and contagion control measures as the entire world got sick with COVID-19 Suppressed early therapeutics Relentlessly pushed unsafe, ineffective vaccines Attempted to seize global power through the Pandemic Treaty Alliance and International Health Regulations

The behemoth agency was given a 20% budget cut by President Trump on his first day in office when the president declared the US is pulling out its annual $6.8B and rising contribution. Credit should be given to all the organizations and individuals who dedicated their time and resources to raising awareness about the WHO as a growing menace including the World Council for Health, Sovereignty Coalition, and Swiss attorney Philip Kruse who launched a legal battle against WHO’s global takeover.

The WHO responded with a lame letter stating the agency was trying to improve accountability and cost effectiveness for seven years. Please enjoy this quick conversation about this development I had with Laura Ingraham on the prime-time Ingraham Angle, Fox News.

