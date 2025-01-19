Playback speed
VaxCalc - The Ultimate Vaccine Informed Consent Platform

Founder Chris Downey Showcases the Essential Tools of VaxCalc
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jan 19, 2025
5
5
Transcript

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Chris Downey is the founder and Director of VaxCalc Labs, the informed consent technology company. Chris has a strong background in databases and software development, having worked and trained at IBM's International Systems Center in Gaithersburg MD, built bank regulation software at the Federal Reserve Board, and consulted on Wall Street at DLJ.

VaxCalc's purpose is “to create a happier, healthier, more scientific and resilient world by empowering each individual to make their own vaccination decisions - with the tools, technology, planning capability, research and community they need to do it.” VaxCalc provides a range of tools designed to empower parents and patients with the information needed to make fully informed vaccination decisions. These tools, along with detailed explanations, are highlighted in the interview:

To learn more about VaxCalc: https://vaxcalc.org/

More about Chris Downey: https://chrisdowney.bio/

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

