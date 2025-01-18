Five Signs the COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign was Off the Rails from the Start

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Vaccine promoters have said that when the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, over a thousand Americans were dying of acute COVID-19 illness per day. This is used like a war-time justification of desperate military counter-measures. But were there any signs in December 2020 or early in 2021 that the vaccine campaign was going wrong for the world? I appeared on the Prometheus Project with Professor Dean Boffa and gave some indicators that should have told us all, particularly doctors and nurses that the program was off the rails from the start:

Novel genetic mechanism of action (Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, AstraZeneca) producing the dangerous and potentially lethal Wuhan Spike protein for an uncontrolled quantity and duration of time, meaning there was no understanding of the pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of mRNA or Spike protein Flawed short term trials in low-risk patients without hospitalization and death as the primary endpoint and no short term signal that vaccination reduced these important outcomes Public administration to women of childbearing potential and pregnant mothers Substantial encouragement and later mandates to administer over and over again to COVID-19 recovered patients with natural immunity—no matter when and how many times SARS-CoV-2 infection occurred Failure to perform, frequent, regular, and independent data safety monitoring which should have led to very early termination of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Dean Boffa is a professor in the Political Science department at Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, who has demonstrated great courage in the face of Canadian authoritarian censorship.

