Pfizer Operates Like a Criminal Enterprise

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on LN24 International
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jan 17, 2025
Pfizer operates like a criminal enterprise. Their own documents reveal they were aware of 1,223 deaths within three months of the COVID-19 'vaccine' rollout and did absolutely nothing about it. This far exceeds past vaccine recall thresholds, such as the Cutter Polio Vaccine of 1955 (10 deaths), the Swine Flu Vaccine debacle of 1976 (53 deaths), and the Rotashield vaccine of 1998 (15 cases of bowel obstruction):

Please enjoy my interview on LN24 International with Yvonne Katsande, where we also discuss:

Intramuscular mRNA Injections Distribute to Vital Organs:

Toxic Synthetic Food Dyes:

Health Risks of Electromagnetic Fields:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

