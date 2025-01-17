Pfizer operates like a criminal enterprise. Their own documents reveal they were aware of 1,223 deaths within three months of the COVID-19 'vaccine' rollout and did absolutely nothing about it. This far exceeds past vaccine recall thresholds, such as the Cutter Polio Vaccine of 1955 (10 deaths), the Swine Flu Vaccine debacle of 1976 (53 deaths), and the Rotashield vaccine of 1998 (15 cases of bowel obstruction):

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

