Weaponization of "Misinformation"as a Propaganda Term Harmed the World

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In this brief prime time January 13, 2025, interview on Fox Business The Evening Edit with Liz MacDonald, where I was joined by journalist and Opinion Editor of Newsweek Batya Ungar-Sargon. The topic was Mark Zuckerberg’s admission on the Joe Rogan Podcast that Biden administration personnel where contacting Meta (Instagram and Facebook) offices asking them to take down vital information on COVID-19 vaccine safety. You can understand MacDonald’s motivation when she dropped the truth bomb on her primetime Wall Street audience that one of her friends was hospitalized with a vaccine blood clot.