Influenza Cases Soar--Vaccine Minimally Protective

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Multiple sources of information indicate influenza cases are on the rise this winter. With home rapid antigen testing for influenza and even mail-in PCR testing from home, the public is getting earlier notice when influenza has been contracted. About 95% of cases are influenza A and 5% influenza B.

There are two oral antivirals that have modest efficacy when started within 48 hours, oral oseltamivir and baloxavir. Additionally there is peramivir administered intravenously and zanamivir given by inhalation. The key is to start all antivirals as soon as possible.

No doubt the most prudent and effective strategy to prevent influenza and get a head start on treatment if symptoms develop is to use nasal/throat sprays and gargles. Xylitol, povidone iodine, and saline products all work fine but the key is to use them twice a day religiously. Spry, Scope, or Listerine can be used for twice daily gargles. When sick they can be increased to every 4-6 hours. Masks are not effective for stopping spread of viral illnesses.

The CDC VISION Influenza network indicated for 2023-2024 that ~40% of those hospitalized with influenza had been vaccinated. So don’t rely on a vaccine to prevent severe disease. I told Beau Davidson and Emily Rose Finn on Real America’s Voice Special Report that I do not recommend influenza vaccination for healthy young persons because the benefit is minimal and any side effect would be unacceptable. Best to get ahead with nasal/throat sprays and gargles and have oseltamivir (Wellness Company Contagion Kit) on hand or be ready to see a doctor and get treatment with one of the other three antivirals. Secondary antibiotics may be needed in severe cases.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company