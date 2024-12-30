Playback speed
Holistic Veterinary Medicine

What Every Pet Owner Should Know About Vaccines, Food, and Medicines
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 30, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As a pet owner, I am joined by many followers in wanting to know more about the safety of the growing number of vaccines and medications promoted for dogs and cats. Additionally, many of us have wondered if our pet’s diets are optimal. If we spend so much time on improving the human diet, shouldn’t we do the same for our pets?

I met Dr. Judy Morgan at the International Association of Top Professionals Gala in Nashville this month and she graciously volunteered for this interview. Judy Morgan DVM, CVA, CVCP, CVFT, grew up in Pitman and Woodstown, NJ, where she graduated high school as valedictorian in 1977. In 1980 she graduated from Rutgers with a Bachelor of Science and received her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in 1984. Dr. Morgan is also a certified and accredited veterinary acupuncturist, chiropractitioner, and food therapist. After 36 years, Dr. Morgan retired from clinical practice in 2020. She now focuses on speaking, creating educational content, online consultations for clients, and her webstore.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
