Will a Moratorium on Funding Gain-of-Function Research Protect America?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many in the media believe Trump’s ban on funding gain-of-function research has solved the problem of a next lab-leake and future pandemic. This form of research is intentional, aiming to modify an organism to become more transmissible, lethal, or both. It can be done by direct engineering of part of the virus or by serial passage where many transmission events or lethality experiments are done with an array of strains until the most contagious and or deadly strain is selected.

Grant Stinchfield on January 30, 2025, in the back half the the segment, suggests it is similar to an arms race where an adversary could beat us to a more deadly biological threat and or its potential antidote. I gave him my assessment of the problem and suggest at the minimum we should have a moratorium on GOF research irrespective of the funding agency. We need time to get an array of opinions on how to proceed otherwise we are on a collision course with another pathogen of pandemic potential.

