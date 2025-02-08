Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Will a Moratorium on Funding Gain-of-Function Research Protect America?

Dr. McCullough on Stinchfield Tonight
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 08, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many in the media believe Trump’s ban on funding gain-of-function research has solved the problem of a next lab-leake and future pandemic. This form of research is intentional, aiming to modify an organism to become more transmissible, lethal, or both. It can be done by direct engineering of part of the virus or by serial passage where many transmission events or lethality experiments are done with an array of strains until the most contagious and or deadly strain is selected.

Grant Stinchfield on January 30, 2025, in the back half the the segment, suggests it is similar to an arms race where an adversary could beat us to a more deadly biological threat and or its potential antidote. I gave him my assessment of the problem and suggest at the minimum we should have a moratorium on GOF research irrespective of the funding agency. We need time to get an array of opinions on how to proceed otherwise we are on a collision course with another pathogen of pandemic potential.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
The SARS-CoV-2 Early Spread Hypothesis
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Senator Hassan Proclaims Measles Vaccines Save Hundreds of Lives Per Year
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
VA Whistleblower Exposes Widespread Hospital Corruption During COVID-19
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Anticancer Diets and Supplements
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Achilles Heel of mRNA Platforms
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Healthcare Policy on Center Stage with RFK's Nomination
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Biotoxins: Mold, Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, Nasal Sprays, and Detoxification
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH