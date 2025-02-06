The SARS-CoV-2 Early Spread Hypothesis

Bill Rice Jr. is a freelance investigative journalist based in Troy, Alabama, and a Brownstone Institute fellow. He publishes a Substack newsletter where he explores all facets of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other topics that challenge mainstream narratives.

In this interview, we discuss Bill’s SARS-CoV-2 Early Spread Hypothesis:

Bill Rice’s Early Spread Hypothesis

Bill Rice argues that SARS-CoV-2 was spreading globally, including in the U.S., months before the official Wuhan outbreak (mid-December 2019).

He has identified hundreds of early cases in multiple U.S. states (as early as November 2019), with evidence from antibody tests and influenza-like illness (ILI) reports.

He suggests that the early spread contradicts the official narrative that SARS-CoV-2 originated in Wuhan in December 2019.

Evidence for Early Spread

Antibody Tests: Individuals who were sick in late 2019 later tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in early 2020. A CDC-Red Cross study found antibodies in 2.04% of blood donors from December 2019.

ILI Data: Reports from the CDC showed a surge in influenza-like illness (ILI) in late 2019, far exceeding historical baselines.

School Closures & Outbreaks: Unusually high school closures and military ship outbreaks suggest an undiagnosed respiratory virus was already circulating.

Possible Origins and Cover-Up

U.S. Lab Origin? Rice is open to the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 originated in a U.S. biolab, such as Fort Detrick, Maryland, which was shut down in mid-2019 due to safety violations.

Wuhan Spread Earlier? He also considers that SARS-CoV-2 could have emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology but was spreading long before December 2019.

Military Games Hypothesis: Athletes at the October 2019 Wuhan World Military Games reported symptoms later matching COVID-19, raising questions about early global transmission.

Pandemic Response Critique

Lockdowns and Vaccines Were Unnecessary: If SARS-CoV-2 was widespread and not causing excess deaths before March 2020, Rice argues that lockdowns and vaccines were based on a false premise.

Excess Mortality in April 2020: He attributes the spike in deaths to iatrogenic harm (medical mismanagement), including ventilators, remdesivir, and restricted early treatment, rather than SARS-CoV-2 itself.

Media and Government Silence

No Official Investigations: Despite antibody-positive cases, no CDC or NIH officials interviewed these early patients.

Media Suppression: Initial mainstream media reports (e.g., Seattle Times) covered early cases but later dropped the topic.

Narrative Control: Rice suggests that focusing solely on Wuhan’s wet market helped distract from the possibility of earlier spread or lab involvement.

Moreover, Amendola et al found molecular evidence suggesting that a strain of SARS-CoV-2, capable of causing a measles-like syndrome, may have emerged between late June and late July 2019, with viruses carrying key B.1 strain mutations potentially spreading worldwide before the first reported outbreak in Wuhan​:

