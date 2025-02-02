Playback speed
Healthcare Policy on Center Stage with RFK's Nomination

The US Senate has America's Attention and Drs McCullough and Drew Talking about It
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 02, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length featured interview I had with Dr. Drew Pinsky, Chief Patient Officer of The Wellness Company on January 30, 2025. We could not recall any national attention paid when Alex Azar or Xavier Becerra came up for confirmation during the Obama and Biden administrations. The pandemic and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, have changed everything. We cover RFK, residual severe cases of COVID-19, myopericarditis, and the importance of physician dialogue without the threat of professional reprisal as we emerge from the pandemic years.

I give Dr. Drew great credit for being open-minded about the emerging COVID-19 vaccine safety debacle. He is one of the few physicians who kept talking and getting opinions from many individuals in order to help us to understand what has become a mind-blowing reality.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
