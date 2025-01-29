Playback speed
Our Study Confirms: Keeping COVID-19 'Vaccines' on the Market Constitutes Mass Negligent Homicide

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jan 29, 2025
Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As concluded in our new study, Review of Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 Vaccines Intensify: Risks Far Outweigh Theoretical Benefits, we expect that calls for an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase until a critical mass is reached, and the products are finally removed from the market. Excess mortality, negative efficacy, and widespread DNA contamination associated with COVID-19 vaccines have been sufficiently demonstrated. The FDA's criteria for a Class I recall have been far exceeded. No large-scale, conclusive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have demonstrated reduction in infection transmission, hospitalization, or death as primary endpoints. Thus, the COVID-19 vaccines are not proven to be effective in reducing important clinical outcomes. A position supporting COVID-19 vaccination goes against good medical practice and violates the Hippocratic Oath to above all, do no harm. Immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market is essential to prevent further loss of life and ensure the next steps for accountability are taken.

In light of this evidence, failure to immediately remove COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ from the market constitutes mass negligent homicide:

Please enjoy this quick interview on Brannon Howse Live, where we break down the key points and implications of our study.

Be sure to also check out the condensed summary of our study here:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Jan 28
BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 "Vaccines"

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

