Senator Hassan Proclaims Measles Vaccines Save Hundreds of Lives Per Year

Mild Illness with Well-Understood Determinants for Mortality--Senate No Place for False Drug Claims
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 06, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Measles has largely gone away as a childhood illness in large part due to improved living conditions, cleanliness, sanitation, nutrition, and yes mass vaccination. However, death due to measles was very rare and went away decades ago in the United States and was linked to vitamin A deficiency as highlighted in a Cochrane Review where studies used vitamin A as a therapeutic resulting in a 79% reduction in death among children under age 2 years.

Sbarra AN, Jit M, Mosser JF, Ferrari M, Cutts F, Papania M, Kretsinger K, McCarthy KA, Thakkar N, Gaythorpe KAM, Gamage D, Krause LK, Dansereau E, Crowcroft N, Portnoy A. Population-Level Risk Factors Related to Measles Case Fatality: A Conceptual Framework Based on Expert Consultation and Literature Review. Vaccines (Basel). 2023 Aug 21;11(8):1389. doi: 10.3390/vaccines11081389. PMID: 37631957; PMCID: PMC10458804.

America watched an aggressive, agitated, and at times hysterical Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) proclaim measles vaccination saved lives. Drug claims such as mortality reduction require large, prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trials. No such trials exist. So we simply cannot accept her claim.

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) drills Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing to become the Secretary of Health and Human Services, January 29, 2025.

Please enjoy this analysis of measles vaccination on the Shannon Joy Show. We are now up to 10% of children and their parents declining all vaccines including measles. I anticipate we will see the return of this illness and more natural immunity. I doubt there will be fatal cases with good nutrition and supportive medical care in severe cases.

Huiming Y, Chaomin W, Meng M. Vitamin A for treating measles in children. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2005 Oct 19;2005(4):CD001479. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD001479.pub3. PMID: 16235283; PMCID: PMC7076287.

Sbarra AN, Jit M, Mosser JF, Ferrari M, Cutts F, Papania M, Kretsinger K, McCarthy KA, Thakkar N, Gaythorpe KAM, Gamage D, Krause LK, Dansereau E, Crowcroft N, Portnoy A. Population-Level Risk Factors Related to Measles Case Fatality: A Conceptual Framework Based on Expert Consultation and Literature Review. Vaccines (Basel). 2023 Aug 21;11(8):1389. doi: 10.3390/vaccines11081389. PMID: 37631957; PMCID: PMC10458804.

Mawson A R., Jacob B. Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2025 Jan 23; v6.2019-2025

