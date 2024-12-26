Playback speed
Practical Prevention and Management of Viral Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

Nasal Sprays, Manuka Honey, Emergency Medical Kits
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 26, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this practical segment on Real America’s Voice American Sunrise concerning the prevention of viral upper respiratory tract infections from rhinovirus to bird flu. Dr. Gina Loudon like so many of us is routinely using nasal and throat sprays to prevent catching colds from airplanes and contacts in everyday life.

Of interest, she took aim at the adverse effect of sugary drinks like Gatorade on infection-related inflammation preferring tea with honey for her sick kids. I upgraded her idea with manuka honey which has been found to have antiviral activity as demonstrated by Watanabe et al.

Watanabe K, Rahmasari R, Matsunaga A, Haruyama T, Kobayashi N. Anti-influenza viral effects of honey in vitro: potent high activity of manuka honey. Arch Med Res. 2014 Jul;45(5):359-65. doi: 10.1016/j.arcmed.2014.05.006. Epub 2014 May 29. Erratum in: Arch Med Res. 2014 Aug;45(6):516. PMID: 24880005.

It is our hope that these quick health updates are useful serving as reminders to be prepared with medical emergency kits from The Wellness Company. With the holidays upon us, our collective aim is to stay well and free from the misery of common upper respiratory infections.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

