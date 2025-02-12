USAID Wuhan Connection, No Pandemic Justice, Let Poultry Develop H5N1 Natural Immunity

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this quick update from American Sunrise on Real America’s Voice hosted by Dr. Gina Loudon. The powerful influence of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex was on display for America to see with senatorial (Sanders, Hassan, Warren) grandstanding last week at the RFK confirmation hearings. No one was fooled.

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency has exposed a hemorrhaging artery—USAID has been pumping taxpayer dollars all over the world for the most perverse causes including the creation of SARS-CoV-2. Americans are waiting for the justice phase of the pandemic, however, Dr. McCullough predicted it will come slowly as it did in the tobacco settlement. Finally, McCullough indicated that natural immunity to bird flu is the only way for the current outbreak to end on farms across the globe since mallard ducks continually reinfect the farms. The biosecurity policy of culling is futile. In the meantime, poultry and egg prices continue to soar.

