By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Artificial intelligence assisted drafting this piece on microplastics. We have heard alot about the safety of drinking water and contaminants such as fluoride, aluminum, and lead, but not much on the issue of industrial waste in the form of microplastics. Epidemiologist Nic Hulscher at the McCullough Foundation has reported that microplastics have been found in 94% of potable water in America. The EPA defines microplastics, as plastic particles ranging in size from 5 millimeters (mm), which is about the size of a pencil eraser, to 1 nanometer (nm). For comparison, a strand of human hair is about 80,000 nanometers in width. In this interview, Riggs Eckelberry, CEO of OriginClear presents a solution to removing microplastics and other contaminants in the water supply from the industrial source, thus reducing the overall burden faced by water treatment facilities.