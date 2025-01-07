First Reported U.S. H5N1 Bird Flu Death, COVID-19 'Vaccine' Brain Damage, and Hundreds of Operational Biolabs

Please enjoy my interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, where we discuss breaking public health developments:
The first H5N1 bird flu death ever reported in the United States: The Louisiana Department of Health should release more details — This patient was over 65 years old with multiple underlying health conditions. It's entirely possible that these pre-existing conditions were the primary cause of death, rather than H5N1 itself. A few weeks ago, Labcorp launched an H5N1 bird flu PCR test in the U.S., now available for order through physicians. As a result, we can expect the Biopharmaceutical Complex to soon use falsely inflated PCR 'case counts' and the first reported death as tools to increase public fear of bird flu, driving higher demand for bird flu vaccinations.
Catastrophic Neurological and Psychiatric Damage from COVID-19 'Vaccines': Increased risks of ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, transient ischemic attack, myelitis, myasthenia gravis, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.
Biolabs: We need a clean sweep of the hundreds of operational BSL3/BSL4 biolabs that possess modified pathogens with pandemic potential, most of which are located in dense population centers. Since 2001, there have been ~300 confirmed biolab pathogen leaks globally, with the vast majority (78.6%) occurring in the United States. State-sponsored bio-terrorism must be SHUT DOWN to prevent another man-made pandemic.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
Share this post