The first H5N1 bird flu death ever reported in the United States: The Louisiana Department of Health should release more details — This patient was over 65 years old with multiple underlying health conditions. It's entirely possible that these pre-existing conditions were the primary cause of death, rather than H5N1 itself. A few weeks ago, Labcorp launched an H5N1 bird flu PCR test in the U.S., now available for order through physicians. As a result, we can expect the Biopharmaceutical Complex to soon use falsely inflated PCR 'case counts' and the first reported death as tools to increase public fear of bird flu, driving higher demand for bird flu vaccinations.