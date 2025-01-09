Mosquitos Harnessed to Vaccinate Humans without Consent

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It seems as if the world of vaccinology has ramped up to a feverish pitch with amplified research, massive funding, and no limit to the extent in which vaccines could be injected into humans. Dr. McCullough was a December 31, 2024, guest on the Grant Stinchfield Podcast to review research using mosquitos to deliver vaccines to humans through their nasty bites in the skin.

Lamers et al described experiments where mosquitos were laced with a malaria vaccine and then normal human volunteers went through three session of 50 bites each to get “vaccinated.” It took only five bites to give the subjects a case of controlled malaria infection.

Stinchfield raised the ethical considerations of this line of development where mosquitos released into nature essentially like flying syringes could vaccinate people without informed consent, no control over dose, prior immunity, and no ability to recognize or report side effects. Please enjoy this interview which also includes a review and clips from mosquito labs around the world demonstrating the massive resources poured into this line of development unfortunately with very poor biosecurity in some parts of the world.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

