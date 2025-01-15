The Hidden Dangers of Mold Exposure

Unhealthy levels of mold may be present in 18% to 50% of buildings. Exposure to mold fragments, spores and mycotoxins can lead to infections, toxicity, allergies and inflammation. This can result in a wide range of symptoms, from asthma and rhinitis to brain fog and sleep problems.
Please enjoy my interview with Dr. Alfred Johnson, a doctor of internal a…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.