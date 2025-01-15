Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
6

The Hidden Dangers of Mold Exposure

Expert Insights from Dr. Alfred Johnson on Risks and Effective Treatments
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jan 15, 2025
∙ Paid
1
6
Share

Unhealthy levels of mold may be present in 18% to 50% of buildings. Exposure to mold fragments, spores and mycotoxins can lead to infections, toxicity, allergies and inflammation. This can result in a wide range of symptoms, from asthma and rhinitis to brain fog and sleep problems.

Please enjoy my interview with Dr. Alfred Johnson, a doctor of internal a…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Recent Episodes
Weaponization of "Misinformation"as a Propaganda Term Harmed the World
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Hotez’s ‘Antivaccine’ Counterattack, Toxic LA Smoke, Contaminated Water Supply, and Modified Pathogen Threat
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Mass Destruction of Livestock Backfiring with Greater Zoonotic H5N1 Spread
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mosquitos Harnessed to Vaccinate Humans without Consent
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Strong Evidence Suggests Laboratory Origin of the Current H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Influenza Cases Soar--Vaccine Minimally Protective
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
First Reported U.S. H5N1 Bird Flu Death, COVID-19 'Vaccine' Brain Damage, and Hundreds of Operational Biolabs
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH