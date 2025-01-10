Mass Destruction of Livestock Backfiring with Greater Zoonotic H5N1 Spread

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Mass destruction of healthy poultry flocks is a time honored “biosecurity” measure designed to eradicate bird flu from chicken farms. With the current 4 year outbreak of H5N1 bird flu spread by mallard ducks, culling is useless because the migratory ducks carry the virus and continually reinfect the farms. As of May 3, 2024, the number of birds culled since highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was first detected has increased to nearly 100 million. Meanwhile the number of birds presumptively killed from the virus is ~10,000. Please enjoy this interview on CDM media hosted by L Todd Wood and futurist Bill Quinn.

Now data from Garg et al have shown nearly all the zoonotic chicken-to-human spread occurs during the fracus of culling as chicken are gathered for mass killing. The workers who draw the straw for this task are put at risk for viral spread to the eyes, nose, and throat. Fortunately the farm acquired cases have been very mild with no fatalities and no human-to-human spread.

For these reasons culling should be halted and the flocks will need to acquire natural immunity. Otherwise we can expect more zoonotic spread and higher prices of eggs and chicken at the grocery store.

