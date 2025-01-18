Playback speed
The Evidence Is Clear: It's Time to Permanently Ban the COVID-19 mRNA Injections

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher with Luiza Asyamova
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jan 18, 2025
In this compelling interview with Luiza Asyamova, I unveil overwhelming evidence that demands an immediate moratorium on the COVID-19 mRNA injections. We explore the following studies and more:

A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination:

Event 201: https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/event-201-pandemic-tabletop-exercise

VAERS: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

COVID-19 mRNA Injections Dose-Dependently Increase Risk of SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 121%:

The Negative Efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA Injections Has Been Demonstrated:

Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library:

Operation Warp Speed:
https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-21-319

COVID-19 Vaccine-Associated Mortality in the Southern Hemisphere:
https://researchandappliedmedicine.com/revistas/vol2/revista2/canada-ingles.pdf

Evaluation of post-COVID mortality risk in cases classified as severe acute respiratory syndrome in Brazil: a longitudinal study for medium and long term:

HHS Risk Less, Do More propaganda campaign:

2019 Military World Games in Wuhan:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Military_World_Games

Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis:
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20420986241226566?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

