Bill Gates Meets with President Trump, Claims Mutual Excitement for 'Vaccine Innovation'

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Bill Gates often uses the word ‘innovation’ as a code word for dangerous genetic injection platforms or other harmful technologies. While eradicating global disease is an important goal to pursue, it’s not going to happen through gene therapy administered every 6 months.

In this interview on Vigilant News with Maria Zeee, I explain why it’s a bad idea to collaborate with people that fund bioterrorist-like activities and advocate for population reduction:

The Gates Foundation gave $9.5 million to UW-Madison and principal investigator Yoshihiro Kawaoka to modify H5N1 viruses to preferentially recognize human-type receptors and transmit efficiently in mammals. The Gates Foundation money was also used in a project headed by both Yoshihiro Kawaoka and Ron Fouchier (he previously modified H5N1 to become airborne transmissible in ferrets at the Erasmus Medical Center), where they provided the two additional mutations that would be needed in Egyptian H5N1 viruses to create variants with the mammalian “transmissibility features” identified in the Kawaoka study. This indicates that the Gates Foundation funded bioterrorist-like activities involving H5N1, providing blueprints for other bad actors who may want to create a bioweapon:

The Russian Ministry of Defense recently revealed in a briefing that the Gates Foundation is a primary sponsor of the U.S. African Biolab Complex, where “American specialists capable of enhancing the pathogenic functions of microorganisms are actively operating.”:

Bill Gates and his Foundation were instrumental in the funding and creation of COVID-19 genetic injection factories. These products are estimated to have killed more people than 121 Hiroshima nuclear bombings, qualifying as biological weapons of mass destruction:

Bill Gates says he views India as a 'laboratory' for testing experimental products before their rollout in other countries: “First we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people, that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10-15%” - Bill Gates at TED2010

All individuals, regardless of their income or status—including Bill Gates—who have participated in or supported bioterrorism-related activities with the goal of population reduction will ultimately face the appropriate legal consequences.

Under 18 U.S. Code § 175 - Prohibitions with respect to biological weapons:

“Whoever knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so, or attempts, threatens, or conspires to do the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for life or any term of years, or both.”

Let’s hope this move to placate Bill Gates doesn’t signal genuine agreement, but instead reflects a calculated strategic plan:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.