Contrast the Right and Left on Future Biosecurity and Pandemic Response

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As we wind down one of the longest presidential races for Donald Trump and one of the shortest for Kamala Harris, Americans want to know how a Republican versus Democratic administration would differ on future biosecurity and pandemic response including contagion control and mass vaccination. A hint is the strong left leaning nature of professors and PhDs that dominate academia, consultants, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex as shown by Langbert in 2018.

Please enjoy this quick-hitting interview with Brannon Howse Live on his WorldViewTube Network. He gives several keen analyses that are worth your attention in the days before November 5, 2024.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation