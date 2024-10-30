Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Contrast the Right and Left on Future Biosecurity and Pandemic Response

Dr. McCullough with Brannon Howse on Trump versus Harris
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Oct 30, 2024
1
2
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As we wind down one of the longest presidential races for Donald Trump and one of the shortest for Kamala Harris, Americans want to know how a Republican versus Democratic administration would differ on future biosecurity and pandemic response including contagion control and mass vaccination. A hint is the strong left leaning nature of professors and PhDs that dominate academia, consultants, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex as shown by Langbert in 2018.

Please enjoy this quick-hitting interview with Brannon Howse Live on his WorldViewTube Network. He gives several keen analyses that are worth your attention in the days before November 5, 2024.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Profile in Valor: Jared P. Sanchez Breaks with Vaccine Ideology
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Thirteen Days with President Kamala Harris
  John Leake
Dr. McCullough on Hard Yarns
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Contaminated Vaccines, Iatrogenic Deaths, Future Worries Among the Vaccinated
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Preparation BEFORE the Next Public Health or Weather Emergency
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The HOT ZONE: Drama, Catharsis & Hubris
  John Leake
US Public Health Agencies Show Bias Against Novavax and Janssen While Favoring mRNA Vaccines
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH