COVID-19 Vaccine Recall Remains Top Public Health Priority

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

One may have noticed in the last three months a new set of faces on the podcast scene that have distracted viewers onto public health concerns outside of the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.

Dr. McCullough appears on Real America’s Voice Live from Studio 6B and kept his consistent message the urgent need to recall the Emergency Use Authorized, not FDA licensed, mRNA and antigen based vaccines. The pandemic has wound down, the products are not popular, seldom used, and the medical community has gone silent on the disastrous campaign. They are not clinically indicated, medically necessary, nor are they safe or effective.

The public health and academic medical community must face the reality in data and real outcomes and capitulate with the federal government in a complete recall. Development on newer COVID-19 vaccines and combination products should be halted and government waste on COVID-19 vaccines should stop.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org