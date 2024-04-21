Highly Pathogenic Avian H5N1 Influenza In Focus

Dr. McCullough with Alison Steinberg on One America News
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 21, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The media campaign for the decades-old problem of avian influenza H5N1 is perfectly timed about a month before the WHO’s ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB9). In March, government negotiators discussed all articles from the draft agreement, including adequate financing for pandemic preparedness, equitable access to medical countermeasures needed during pandemics and health workforce strengthening. Next month’s resumption of INB9 will be a critical milestone ahead of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, starting 27 May 2024, at which Member States are scheduled to consider the proposed text of the world’s first pandemic agreement for adoption. 

Who are the eerily quiet, unelected US government staffers who are about to give away your medical, social, and economic freedoms in Geneva? Find out this and more as Dr. McCullough gives an update on the failure of poultry vaccination and culling to stop bird flu, mRNA myocarditis, and so much more on In Focus with Alison Steinberg on One America News.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

0 Comments
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Stinchfield Calls out Academic Fraud on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 Vaccines
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Protocol 7 by Dr. Andrew Wakefield
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dr. McCullough on the Alex Cuesta Show
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Why is Academic Medicine Stonewalling on the COVID-19 Vaccine Debacle?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Avian Influenza Crisis Rolls in Just in Time for Key World Health Organization Deliberations
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
United We Stand: Dr. Peter McCullough Presents "Modern Medicine's Great Controversy"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH