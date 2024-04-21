Highly Pathogenic Avian H5N1 Influenza In Focus

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The media campaign for the decades-old problem of avian influenza H5N1 is perfectly timed about a month before the WHO’s ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB9). In March, government negotiators discussed all articles from the draft agreement, including adequate financing for pandemic preparedness, equitable access to medical countermeasures needed during pandemics and health workforce strengthening. Next month’s resumption of INB9 will be a critical milestone ahead of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, starting 27 May 2024, at which Member States are scheduled to consider the proposed text of the world’s first pandemic agreement for adoption.

Who are the eerily quiet, unelected US government staffers who are about to give away your medical, social, and economic freedoms in Geneva? Find out this and more as Dr. McCullough gives an update on the failure of poultry vaccination and culling to stop bird flu, mRNA myocarditis, and so much more on In Focus with Alison Steinberg on One America News.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org