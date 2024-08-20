US HHS Declaration of Emergency for all Influenza A Strains

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Why would US HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra invoke a federal statute for public health emergencies in August, 2024?

“…Secretary amended the April 19, 2013, determination made pursuant to the FD&C Act, regarding the avian influenza A (H79N) virus, and determined pursuant to his authority under the Act that there is a significant potential for a public health emergency that has a significant potential to affect national security or the health and security of United States citizens living abroad and that involves biological agents, namely pandemic influenza A viruses and influenza A viruses with pandemic potential.”

John Fredericks on Outside the Beltway asked some hard hitting questions on this move, which post-pandemic gets our attention. Chances are before COVID-19, no one would have noticed this use of the law to expand emergency powers. What is the real motivation? Find out on Real America’s Voice!

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org