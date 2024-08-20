Playback speed
US HHS Declaration of Emergency for all Influenza A Strains

Paves the Way for mRNA Seasonal and Bird Flu Vaccines
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 20, 2024
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Why would US HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra invoke a federal statute for public health emergencies in August, 2024?

“…Secretary amended the April 19, 2013, determination made pursuant to the FD&C Act, regarding the avian influenza A (H79N) virus, and determined pursuant to his authority under the Act that there is a significant potential for a public health emergency that has a significant potential to affect national security or the health and security of United States citizens living abroad and that involves biological agents, namely pandemic influenza A viruses and influenza A viruses with pandemic potential.”

John Fredericks on Outside the Beltway asked some hard hitting questions on this move, which post-pandemic gets our attention. Chances are before COVID-19, no one would have noticed this use of the law to expand emergency powers. What is the real motivation? Find out on Real America’s Voice!

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

