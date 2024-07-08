A Pandora's Box in the Pharma Lab

Some of my favorite stories in literature depict the disastrous consequences of HUBRIS. The word comes from ancient Greek. In legal usage, it meant assault or sexual crimes and theft of public property. In religious usage it meant emulation of divinity or transgression against a god—the meaning of the word from which our modern usage derives.

Prometheus committed hubris by stealing fire from the gods and giving it to man. Pandora’s curiosity drove her to open the box that she was supposed to leave sealed. Eve ate fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. In the modern era, Dr. Frankenstein is the archetypal “mad scientist” who tampers with nature without understanding the consequences, thereby creating and releasing a monster.

I thought about hubris on April 6, when I saw Bill Gates tell Trevor Noah on the Daily Show that “a vaccine is the only thing that will allow us to return to normal.” He also announced that his foundation was going to invest billions in building factories to make COVID-19 vaccines, even before seeing conclusive data on their efficacy. It was critically important, he claimed, to scale up manufacturing during testing instead of waiting for trial results.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, also gave an interview on CNN in which he stated it was imperative to fast-track vaccine development. “We then need to be ready to scale and manufacture that vaccine in literally hundreds of millions and billions of doses because it needs to go global when we have it,” he explained. The labs developing the vaccines had no choice but to succeed in quickly making safe and effective products. At that point, I knew that the heralded new vaccine was a done deal, a fait accompli, and that we would soon get it come hell or high water.

I therefore wasn’t surprised when I heard that Pfizer-BioNTech had dispensed with rigorous, painstaking, and time-consuming toxicology analysis of the product they developed at “Warp Speed.”

Recently I had a fascinating conversation with a veteran toxicologist named Helmut Sterz, who performed toxicology research for major pharmaceutical companies over a career spanning 1974-2009. From 2001-2009, Dr. Sterz was CEO of Global Research & Development at Pfizer’s lab in Amboise, France, where he was responsible for performing toxicology analysis of the company’s drug portfolio in Europe.

Dr. Sterz confirmed that Pfizer-BioNTech did not perform proper toxicology studies on its COVID-19 mRNA "vaccine" prior to its injection into hundreds of millions of people. Those responsible for this undertaking created the Pharma Lab equivalent of a Pandora’s Box that has released a host of sickness and death on mankind.

Please listen to my interview with Dr. Sterz and share it with your friends.

