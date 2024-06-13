Any Way You Can--Ketogenic Diet as a Therapeutic Strategy by Dr. Boz

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. Annette Bosworth, a board certified internist and expert on the ketogenic diet appeared on our radar screen a few months ago with her online review of the review by Mead et al that concluded the COVID-19 vaccines are not safe for human use. Bosworth was shaken with her revelation that she had made a grievous error in recommending COVID-19 vaccination to her family and patients. I reached back to Dr. Boz for interview on the ketogenic diet.

What is the ketogenic diet? Here is what the Mayo Clinic website says: “Over one hundred years ago Dr. Wilder, a doctor at the Mayo Clinic, developed the ketogenic “keto” diet to treat children with severe epilepsy. Since then, the keto diet has been successfully used around the world to treat drug-resistant epilepsy. In the 1970s, the diet became popular for weight loss thanks to the Atkins diet, which catapulted keto into the weight-loss limelight. While the Atkins diet recommends slowly reintroducing carbohydrate-containing foods back into your eating plan, the keto diet strictly limits these foods at all times. The keto diet typically limits carbohydrates to less than 50 grams per day (that’s what you’ll find in just one bagel!), with the remaining calories coming mostly from fat and a moderate amount from protein. Jason Ewoldt, RDN, LD, a wellness dietitian at Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program explains, “When you switch to a high-fat, low-carb diet, your body, by necessity, shifts away from burning carbs (or glucose) for fuel and instead uses fat for energy. This process is called ketosis — hence the diet's name.” Beyond weight loss, can the ketogenic diet be used as a therapeutic strategy to treat disease?

To answer this question we have our special guest Courageous Discourse, the amazing Dr. Annette Bosworth who is a very big medical personality and is widely known as “Dr. Boz.” She is young and high-energy as a physician and social media personality. It is not surprising she has a huge following. Her story is amazing and here are some excerpts from her website: “The news hit me like a ton of bricks. “It’s time for another round of chemo.” My mother had already gone through two rounds, and I could tell by the look in her eyes she didn’t want to do it again. Selfishly, I wasn’t ready to stop fighting for her, and if you’ve read my bestselling book, Anyway You Can, you know what I am talking about. She’s off chemotherapy and in remission for over a year, which is more than I could’ve ever asked for when I “discovered” The Keto Diet. But even more than that, after selling over 70,000 copies worldwide, I’m blessed to receive messages daily from folks who started the diet after reading my book, and saw incredible results themselves: From curing diabetes, to getting off prescription meds, to removing joint pain for the first time in decades, fixing GI issues, improving brain power, and even reversing dementia. Countless studies have now proven the power of ketones, to the point you’d think every doctor in the land would be promoting their benefits!” At the bare minimum, we should consider these observations for future research.

I can say she is truly amazing in how she instituted the ketogenic diet in herself and her mother, demonstrated this difficult to achieve metabolic state with urine testing, and they drove the radically altered state in a sustained manner to achieve these health benefits. To learn more about the ketogenic diet as a therapeutic strategy for chronic disease, you have to follow Dr. Boz and check out her wide array of learning resources including her Keto Continuum Workbook.

