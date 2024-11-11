Playback speed
Dr. McCullough on Unpolished Podcast with Steve Drain

Football Pro Takes No Prisoners in War on Pandemic Fraudsters
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Nov 11, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length update “What’s Really Going on with Medicine?” from Dr. McCullough on the Unpolished Podcast with Steve Drain who is a former D1 and arena football player, has been a trainer for over 10 years, and is the current owner of TNT Athletics in Illinois.

Drain has been a relentless advocate for early treatment in high-risk patients with acute SARS-CoV-2 infection and understands the importance of McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification. We cover adjunctive drugs for long-COVID syndrome and much more. Despite self-censorship of words including “SARS-CoV-2” “COVID-19” “Vaccine” and similar taboo terms, our interview was struck off YouTube within 48 hours. I told Steve that YouTube must be censoring my name alone or have agents assigned to do human review of my appearances on the vaccine-promoting Meta platform.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

